Eduardo Guarita Bezerra Sells 4,527 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eduardo Guarita Bezerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $11,715.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

