Comerica Bank Has $2.04 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.