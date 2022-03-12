Diversified Trust Co Has $245,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.