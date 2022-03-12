Diversified Trust Co Invests $245,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $585.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $528.60 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

