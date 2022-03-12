IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

