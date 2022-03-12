IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,832 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

