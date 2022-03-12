IFP Advisors Inc Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.00 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

