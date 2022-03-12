Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233,693 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

ACHC stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

