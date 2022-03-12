UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,239 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 71,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

