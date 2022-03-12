Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.83.

Splunk stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

