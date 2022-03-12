Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,990 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

DEI opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

