Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

SWBI stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 83.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.