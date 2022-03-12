Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vericel by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vericel by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vericel by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

