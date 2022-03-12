Morgan Stanley Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 686,059 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

