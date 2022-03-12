Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bumble by 423.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 215,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

