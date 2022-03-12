$0.13 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

