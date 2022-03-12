Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $223.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $180.55 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

