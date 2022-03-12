Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDYPY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10,991.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $58.07 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.