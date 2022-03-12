Ralph Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00.

TZOO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

