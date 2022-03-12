Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 1,945 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DMLP stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

