Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 1,945 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DMLP stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
