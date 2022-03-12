Insider Buying: Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Acquires A$29,951.25 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA – Get Rating) insider Helen Souness purchased 24,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$29,951.25 ($21,862.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

