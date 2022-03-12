James Patrick Murphy Sells 1,238 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Patrick Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

