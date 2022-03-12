16,045 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 444,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.41 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

