Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

