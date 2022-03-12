Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $546,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.