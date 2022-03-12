Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rises By 1,683.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,683.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($157.61) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

PUMSY stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

