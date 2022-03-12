Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

