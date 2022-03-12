IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,009 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.65 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

