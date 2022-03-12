IFP Advisors Inc Has $306,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,816,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

