Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

