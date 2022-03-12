Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

