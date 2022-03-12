Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.