Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.