Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after buying an additional 325,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

