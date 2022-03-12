Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

General Mills stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

