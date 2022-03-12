Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 66.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

