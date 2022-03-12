Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,226,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

