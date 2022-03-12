Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.67 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

