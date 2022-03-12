Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Veritone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.