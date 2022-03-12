First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

