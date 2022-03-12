Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

