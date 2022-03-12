Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.