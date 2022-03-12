Zacks Investment Research Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

DCT opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -264.63, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

