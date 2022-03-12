Gilma Saravia Sells 816 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

