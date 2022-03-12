State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.