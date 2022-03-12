State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,800 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE AES opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

