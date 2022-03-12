The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 311,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

