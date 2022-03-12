Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.
ZTO stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $34.82.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
