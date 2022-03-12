Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

