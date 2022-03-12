Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

