UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,897 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Affirm by 271.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Affirm by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.